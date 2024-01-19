India Kenya Sign Mou For Cooperation In G2G, B2G & Public Digital Infrastructure

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN)

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Kenya, aimed at advancing global digital solutions for population-scale transformation.

The primary objective of this MoU is to foster closer collaboration and the sharing of experiences and digital technologies-based solutions for the implementation of digital transformation initiatives in both countries.

The agreement, formalised on December 5, 2023, aims to facilitate cooperation in the exchange of successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

This collaboration extends beyond governmental boundaries, encompassing initiatives in the private sector as well.

Effective from the date of signature, the MoU is slated to remain in effect for a period of three years. Its anticipated impact includes the enhancement of Government-to-Government (G2G) and Business-to-Government (B2G) bilateral cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

A key expected outcome is improved collaboration leading to increased employment opportunities in the Information Technology sector.

While the basic functionality of DPI may be similar across countries, the unique needs and challenges of each nation necessitate global cooperation.

The MoU between India and Kenya signifies a significant step forward in this evolving paradigm, facilitating the exploration of business opportunities, sharing best practices, and attracting investments in the digital sector, ultimately enhancing mutual cooperation between the two nations.

(KNN Bureau)