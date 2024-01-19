BIS Seeks Feedback On Proposed Amendments In Toy Safety Standards

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has urged industry stakeholders and professionals to provide their comments on proposed amendments to safety standards for toys.

The official communication, circulated on Thursday, includes a draft of proposed amendments including updates to standards related to chemical toys other than experimental sets, safety aspects related to mechanical and physical properties, and safety standard for certain phthalate esters in toys and children's products.

The deadline for submitting comments on these proposed amendments is 18th March 2024.

The feedback can be submitted through the link:



The revisions further encompass alterations to categories of prohibited flammable materials in all toys, requirements concerning flammability of certain toys when they are subjected to a small source of ignition, and requirements and test methods for toys intended for use by children in various age groups from birth to 14 years.

The BIS emphasises that the comments received will be carefully reviewed by the concerned Sectional Committee, and necessary actions will be taken based on the feedback provided.



The BIS encourages active participation from all stakeholders to ensure that the standards for toy safety in India remain robust and aligned with global best practices, while acknowledging the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining the safety and well-being of children who use toys available in the market.

