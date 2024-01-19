Indian Oil To Hold Vendor Development Programme For Mses

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is organising a one-day“Vendor Development Programme (VDP)” on February 5, 2024.

The programme is aimed at enlightening Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) on the intricacies of tendering and public procurement policies.

The VDP will facilitate a unique platform for MSEs to interact with industry experts, gain insights into the tendering procedures of IOCL, and understand the various support systems available on the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Additionally, participants will be informed about the Public Procurement Policies, and MSME Schemes of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

It aims to facilitate MSEs' active participation in the procurement processes of large corporations, promoting inclusivity and fostering growth within the MSME sector.

In collaboration with the Government of India, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and MSME-DFO, Okhla-New Delhi, the event is scheduled to take place at OIDB Bhawan, Noida.

IOCL encourages MSEs to actively participate in this initiative, which promises to be an enriching experience for those looking to enhance their engagement with large-scale procurement processes.

