Pancham Dham Conclave 2024: Exploring Swami Vivekananda's Philosophy For National Regeneration And Development

New Delhi, Delhi, India Pancham Dham, a sacred haven of spirituality and enlightenment, successfully concluded the Pancham Dham Conclave that took place from January 6th to 12th, 2024, commemorating the 162nd Jayanti of Swami Vivekananda. This event was dedicated to exploring the profound teachings and philosophies of Swami Vivekananda, emphasizing their relevance for national regeneration and development. The conference is inspired by Mera Yuva Bharat, launched by the Honourable Prime Minister. The Cultural Council of Delhi University is the official partner of the cultural activities and the Govt of India philosophical research organisation ICPR is the seminar partner of this festival. The conference was organized under the adept leadership of Shailesh Vats, RSS research scholar.

Pancham Dham Conclave is an annual youth festival that is celebrated from January 6 to 12 which aims to raise awareness about Hindutva Dham and Swami Vivekananda's teachings among the youth. The festival, representing the essence of the Fifth Dham, unfolded across various colleges from January 6. Culminating on the 12th wherein participants from different colleges were honoured by the Minister of Culture, Government of India. This marks the second year of the festival.





Under the careful stewardship of the Pancham Dham Nyas, the initiative has tirelessly revitalized the grandeur of Sanatana Dharma. This endeavour has played a pivotal role in fostering unity among all religions. Throughout the annals of history, indigenous communities across the globe have shared a common understanding: to truly fathom the depths of the soul, individuals must embark on a spiritual odyssey, venturing into the uncharted territories within themselves.





Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani , the visionary behind Pancham Dham, embarked on a purposeful spiritual journey driven by two decades of meticulous research. His tireless dedication preserves and spreads Sanatana Dharma's wisdom. Shri Indresh Kumar , a steadfast advocate within the RSS, supports Dr. Hiranandani's vision, playing a crucial role in disseminating Sanatan Dharma worldwide. Kumar's unwavering belief aligns with Pancham Dham's mission for global harmony of Form





Dr. Hiranandani receives crucial support from Guruji Kumaran Swami Ji , whose profound wisdom acts as a guiding compass through intricate spiritual paths. This invaluable guidance enriches and deepens the spiritual journey, creating a profoundly enriching experience.





Pancham Dham is committed to guiding and nurturing spiritual journeys, fostering profound spiritual existence. On the Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, inspired by his guidance, Pancham Dham continues this path among the Indian diaspora. Through this conference, Pancham Dham aims to update global Sanatanees on Swami Jee's thoughts, shared by various intellectual minds.





Objectives of the Conclave



To deliberate upon the teachings and philosophies of Swami Vivekananda for national regeneration and development.

To develop an academic discourse for the fulfilment of the dream of Bharat as a Vishwa Guru.

To promote collaboration among scholars and academicians, of Vivekananda's ideas. To encourage research and scholarship among the youth on Swami Vivekananda.





The annual celebration of Pancham Dham Conclave 2024 assures an assembly of intellect, insight, and inspiration. Scholars, academicians, and enthusiasts came together to contribute to this meaningful exploration of Swami Vivekananda's profound philosophy.





Pancham Dham Yatra, an annual pilgrimage since 2018, is set to commence its 7th Yatra on March 31, 2024. Spanning 12 cities in India, the yatra involves seeking blessings for Pancham Dham. The journey began with the first program scheduled in Saharsa, Bihar, on January 15 with the ' Pancham Dham Mahayagya '. The Mahayagya drew a large number of devoted participants, fostering a collective spiritual experience and promoting unity and devotion among attendees.