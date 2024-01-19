Border Invasion An American Crisis A Documentary By Donna & Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig To Be Released Febuary 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Border Invasion : An American Crisis

Behind the scenes of Border Ivasion with Victor Avila

Donna and Stan Fitzgerald with President Trump

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald directed the documentary geared at promoting a secure border through a Trump Admin

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentACWORTH, GEORGIA , USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of L-Strategies productions and VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national.Border Invasion - An American Crisis is a groundbreaking documentary touring the southern border and viewing the crisis through the eyes of former agents and America First leaders with a message that America needs Donald Trump.Watch the trailer :The film is president in partnership with VFAF Veterans for Trump and Legacy PACFor updates visitBorder Invasion Film Credits include :Director : Stan FitzgeraldAsst Directors - Kait Branson , Drew Collins , Chad CatonExecutive Producers - Donna Fitzgerald, Jared Craig , Legacy PACProducer - Veterans for America First , Patrick CollisFeaturing - Victor Avila , Jody Hice , Admiral Chuck Kubic , Marziyeh Amirizadeh, Michael Copon ,Special Appearances by Sandy Smith , Carl Boyanton, Randy Clark , Gary M. Brugman, Chad Caton ,Jim BennettContent Contributor - Auden CabelloEditing - Warroom StrategiesVFAF Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald with Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald recently produced“The Fall of Deceit” starring Admiral Kubic , General Flynn and Laura Loomer , with Roger Stone , Jeffrey Clark , John Nantz , John Solomon , Jody Hice , Vernon Jones and Mallory Staples. The film is available for purchase on Amazon and Ebay.Close to completion is the couples second film which is. The project is geared at promoting a secure border through the next Trump administration . The film is also promoting VFAF endorsed candidate Victor Avila over the establishment incumbent.The VFAF organization as a team is working on a confidential“Trump” film project that will be released in 2024 after a major campaign announcement on Veterans.Filming started in what will be the Fitzgerald's third film for the America First movement. The organizational team effort has tight lips about the project and title, but has leaked they already have filmed content from sitting members of congress , celebrities , flag officers and Trump campaign influencers that will come together to help President Donald Trump win his bid for our country's highest office.vfaf-to-produce-trump-related-documentary/In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

