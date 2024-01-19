Kodiak Unveils Industry-First Semi-Truck Designed For Scaled Driverless Operation Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Kodiak Robotics , a self-driving trucking company, has introduced what it says is“the world's first driverless-ready semi-truck designed for scaled deployment”.

It is equipped with all the necessary redundant safety-critical hardware, including braking, steering and sensors, as well as the software required for driverless operations at scale.

Kodiak's sixth-generation truck further enhances the overall reliability of the technology by building on Kodiak's five years of real-world testing that includes 5,000 loads carried over more than 2.5 million miles.

This new truck will be used for Kodiak's driverless operations, which it plans to initiate between Dallas and Houston in 2024.

The vehicle will debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Kodiak's LiDAR partner Luminar's booth in the West Plaza (outside beside the Diamond Lot) at booth number WP-10.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"