Richtech Robotics Unveils Advanced AI And 'Human-Like' Capabilities For Robot Bartender Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Richtech Robotics , a Nevada-based company and a provider of AI-driven service robots, revealed“advanced AI capabilities” for its robotic solution ADAM at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 held in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Richtech Robotics believes these advancements will revolutionize ADAM's capabilities beyond its role as a robot bartender, barista, or boba tea maker, enabling it to engage in sophisticated conversations with customers and emulate human actions with exceptional accuracy.

By analyzing and adapting to human-like motions, ADAM will become more interactive, accurately predicting and catering to customers' needs with improved precision.

This advancement aims to not only enhance efficiency in task execution but also create a more engaging and fluid interaction between ADAM and customers.

Richtech Robotics believes this innovative feature will redefine the landscape of robotic assistance in hospitality, fostering a seamless and enjoyable experience for patrons while supporting businesses with enhanced operational capabilities.

