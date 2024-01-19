Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) Pioneers AI-Powered Household Energy Storage Solution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Whilst the European Union has been hugely successful in growing its renewable energy generation capacity, the bloc's energy storage infrastructure has yet to catch up Turbo Energy's innovative product offering has sought to address this concern for households, providing consumers with an all-in-one AI-powered energy storage solution AI is playing an increasingly transformative role within advanced energy storage technologies, helping consumers optimize their energy usage and maximize savings
During the depths of the European winter in 2022, renewable energy sources generated more of the EU's energy than fossil fuels for the first time ever. Coal power usage fell by 11 percent and gas by 13 percent despite initial fears that regional countries would have to resort to extensive coal usage as the bloc tried to wean itself off its historical dependence on Russian gas. Nonetheless and remarkably – among the 18 European countries that still utilize coal power as a source of energy, 15 reduced their coal generation in 2022.
A key factor underpinning this trend has been the increased prominence of renewable energy sources – and crucially, renewable energy storage technologies. Renewable energy sources account for close to 40 percent of the European Union's energy generation capacity; in 2022 alone, 41GW of...
