Ainewsbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Appoints Former Secretary Of Homeland Security To Board Of Directors

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, has named former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to its board of directors. A global expert and proven leader on security issues critical to the highest priorities of the United States, Secretary Nielsen has a vast background in enterprise risk, resiliency, cybersecurity and emerging threats.

Secretary Nielsen has held a variety of domestic and international government roles, including serving as a key member of the White House Homeland Security Council, helping create and run the Transportation Security Administration, and leading the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Risk and Resilience. She is well-versed in emerging technology policy, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) and quantum, and has served in advisory roles to technology companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 corporations.

According to the announcement, Secretary Nielsen believes that quantum computing has the potential to transform the way governments and businesses tackle operational complexities. She also notes that D-Wave is leading this evolution and is well positioned to capitalize on its unique strengths.

“It's a transformative time in quantum computing, as governments and businesses increasingly recognize the near-term value today's quantum solutions can deliver,” said D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz in the press release.“It's also a transformative time for D-Wave, and we're incredibly excited to have Secretary Nielsen join the board to help the company accelerate quantum adoption and explore quantum's impact on AI and machine learning. As an attorney, public servant, and U.S. and international policy expert, she will bring valuable perspectives to the D-Wave board.”

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

