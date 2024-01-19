Bitcoin Etfs In The US See $4B-Plus In Inflows As Trading Starts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin ETFs listed on U.S. exchanges

witnessed a trading volume of more than $4.5 billion

on Jan. 10, 2024, a day after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved several Bitcoin spot ETFs, according to data from LSEG. The new products signify a crucial moment for the crypto industry, challenging the prevailing perception of digital assets as risky and exploring their potential as mainstream investments.

The long-awaited approval from the SEC arrived last week, concluding a long battle with the crypto sector . The commission had consistently rejected all Bitcoin spot ETFs on claims of investor safety. SEC chair Gary Gensler stated that the approvals did not amount to Bitcoin endorsement, characterizing it as...

