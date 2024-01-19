Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Marks Entry Into One Of The Largest Pest Control Markets With Fruit Tree Limited's Distribution Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech, a rodent fertility control expert, just marked its entry into Hong Kong, Macau, and potentially mainland China with its distribution agreement with Fruit Tree Limited

This move marks a remarkable start to the 2024 calendar year while reflecting the company's commitment to creating shareholder value It also opens SenesTech up to many exciting opportunities, among them market entry into what is arguably the largest pest control market on the planet

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control expert and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, just marked its entry into Hong Kong and Macau, with potential expansion into Mainland China. This move positions the company in one of the largest pest control markets globally, made possible through its distribution agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, which has just been finalized ( ).

This expansion marks a significant start for the 2024 calendar year, building on the success of 2023. The previous year concluded with SenesTech announcing the successful registration of its ContraPest(R) line of products for sale and immediate use in Puerto Rico. It also built on the recent launch of...

IBN