Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Kicks Off Long-Term Partnership To Help Drive Brand Awareness And Revenue

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, has announced that one of the top influencers on social media, Steve Deleonardis,
SteveWillDoIt , is partnering with the company to promote Safety Shot. The first patented wellness beverage on Earth, Safety Shot is designed to help people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting mental clarity and mood. Under the partnership, SteveWillDoIt, who has millions of followers and billions of views across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, and Snapchat, will promote Safety Shot by featuring the wellness beverage in his lifestyle content across social media platforms. Safety Shot will also be integrated into high-impact live events and collaborations with Steve's network of top influences, with giveaways of the highly anticipated drink a key part of the promotions.“Steve's fan base is a perfect fit for Safety Shot and we're excited to kick off an exciting long-term partnership to help Safety Shot drive brand awareness and significant revenue quickly,” said Josh Wagner, Safety Shot's CRO.
To view the full press release, visit
About Safety Shot
Inc.
Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content, boosting clarity and overall mood. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at
and
. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.
