4Th Katara International Amber Exhibition Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fourth edition of the Katara International Amber Exhibition concluded Thursday amidst a remarkable visitor turnout.

The exhibition, which comes within Katara events that accompany the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, presented rare and precious Kahraman exhibits, collectibles, and raw materials that meet the aspirations of merchants, hobbyists, and those interested in the Amber heritage and culture. The exhibition is of special importance to the Katara Cultural Village Foundation because it reflects the celebration of the Amber heritage and its ancient traditions.

The event included a number of practical workshops. Among them is a workshop specializing in the manufacture of prayer beads in Qatar, presented by Muhammad Mustafa, in which he pointed out that there are many stages related to this industry, which require great skill, such as cutting and slicing amber stones into small pieces, then turning them according to the required sizes, then polishing them until they reach the desired finish.

He noted that the exhibition includes diverse, valuable and rare collections of the finest rosaries and amber stones of various types and colors.

More than 70 pavilions from 14 Arab and foreign countries participated in the Katara International Amber Exhibition: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Turkiye, China, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Dominican Republic.

In a related context, Katara's activities accompanying the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 continue, amidst a large public turnout and attendance, and the praise and admiration of guests and visitors for the wonderful organization and various events that combine entertainment, art, culture and heritage, as visitors praised the interesting paragraphs and the rich program launched by Katara to celebrate the Asian Cup.

MENAFN19012024000067011011ID1107743554