Sheikh Joaan Crowns Winners Of HH The Father Amir Camel Racing Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani crowned the winners in the final rounds of the annual festival for purebred Arabian camel racing on the Sword of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, held at Al Shahaniya racetrack on Friday, amid wide participation from GCC states.

HE Sheikh Joaan crowned the winners of the six main final rounds of Al Hail and Al Zamoul competitions for tribesmen's camels with silver symbols, Ahmed Matar Al Khaili, owner of the Al Azoum camel, was awarded the silver sword after winning the title of the Al Hail (open) round.

His Excellency also awarded two silver shelfa to Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri, owner of the Amatar camel after winning the title of Al Hail (Omanis), and Salem Saeed Al Ketbi, owner of the Sultana camel, after winning the title of Al Hail (production).

HE Sheikh Joaan also awarded three silver daggers to Hamad Rashid Al Ketbi, owner of the Muhannad camel after winning Al Zamoul (open) and Muhammad Sultan Al Ketbi owner of Nisnas and Kafu camels after winning the title of Al Zamoul (Omanis) and Al Zamoul (production) rounds respectively.

MENAFN19012024000067011011ID1107743549