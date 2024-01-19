               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sustainability And The C-Suite


1/19/2024 2:02:47 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cognizant's head of ESG, Aya Kiy-Morrocco, and Amelia Pan, managing director in the strategic advisory group of PJT Partners, join co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss how sustainability leaders can partner with their C-suite and boards to advance ESG strategy and meet stakeholder demands for transparency, accountability, and action.

