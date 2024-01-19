               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Henry Artalejo Is Not Your Typical HR Leader


1/19/2024 2:02:46 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Billy Yost on Hispanic Executive

Henry Artalejo drops a startling piece of knowledge only a few minutes into his conversation with Hispanic Executive. The current SVP of global human resources at Griffith Foods , Artalejo is an HR and business leader with over twenty-five years of global leadership-from telecom to retail, basic ingredients to luxury chocolates-and a long history of driving HR success in both public and private companies (including an expat assignment in the Netherlands).

And he says about the last thing you expect an HR expert to say.

Continue reading here

MENAFN19012024007202015466ID1107743541

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search