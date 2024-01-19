Bloomberg Regulation Rundown: Green Taxonomies

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Originally published on bloomberg
Regulators around the world are developing green taxonomies to define precisely what environmentally sustainable business activity looks like.
In this episode of Bloomberg Regulation Rundown, our new YouTube series on evolving financial regulations, Cinzia Chiriac, Bloomberg's Head of ESG Regulatory Affairs, and Nadia Humphreys, Bloomberg's Head of Regulatory and Climate Solutions, explain how green taxonomies work and why they matter.
Explore Bloomberg's ESG Regulatory Solutions .
View more Regulatory Insights from Bloomberg's Public Policy & Regulatory Team.
MENAFN19012024007202015466ID1107743540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.