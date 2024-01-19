WHC Launches Professional Network For Women Working In Business And Nature

(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., January 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) announces the launch of Elevate, a robust network of women leaders working at the intersection of business and nature. Elevate seeks to fill the gap of global initiatives for women working on nature-related issues in business by providing a network to connect with and learn from one another. Through mentorship connections, networking events and an online platform, members of Elevate will support each other in working to overcome the challenges often faced by women in business.

The first online event for Elevate members will be held Feb. 28, 2024, sponsored by CRH. An in-person gathering will take place in New Orleans, La., at the WHC Conservation Conference June 4-5, 2024. Individuals from WHC member companies, partners and supporters will be invited to join as founding members.

“Research has shown that companies with strong female representation in senior management positions tend to prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues,” said Anna Willingshofer, WHC Chief Science and Innovation Officer.“However, women remain underrepresented in top leadership positions across industries; Elevate will serve to empower women in the business of nature to fill those gaps.”

CRH Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President Eunice Heath added,“At CRH, we recognize the strength and opportunity that diversity brings and the important role it plays in delivering sustainability goals. Sustainability leadership is a core focus for our business and we're proud to support WHC and the launch of Elevate, creating a much-needed learning and mentoring space for women working in business and nature.”

About WHC:

WHC has been working at the nexus of business and biodiversity for 35 years and is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC's corporate members are leading national and multi-national corporations and their collective efforts have resulted in more than 1,500 WHC-certified programs around the world. Learn more at .