Northern Trust Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. By Giving Back

(MENAFN- 3BL) This week, Northern Trust partners celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy by going out into the community and engaging in service. In Chicago, members of our Black Business Resource Council joined the Obama Foundation and their CEO Valerie Jarrett to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository . Combined, they packed 11,436 pounds of apples, which will go towards making 13,423 meals.

About Northern Trust

