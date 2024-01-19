Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Miami

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: An Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane made an emergency return to Miami International Airport late Thursday, touching down after an engine malfunction soon after take-off, the airline said.

The plane "landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure," an Atlas Air spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the spokesperson said, adding that the airline would investigate the cause of the malfunction.

Boeing referred emailed questions to the airline.

The US aviation giant is under intense global scrutiny over its 737 MAX 9 jet, following a scare on an Alaska Airlines plane this month when a panel came off mid-flight and forced an emergency landing.