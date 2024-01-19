Sebi To Crack The Whip As Mules Stomp The Market

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai: Mule accounts used to inflate IPO subscriptions are under watch, and the stock market regulator is investigating three cases involving potential use of such accounts, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.