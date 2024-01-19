Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Jamia Millia Islamia University In Delhi To Remain Shut For Half Day On Jan 22

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi will remain closed for half-day, till 2:30 pm, on January 22 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, as per a circular released by the university on Friday.\"The officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the Govt. of India...has approved that the University and its maintained Institutions/Centres/Office including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day (till 2.30 pm) on 22nd January...,\" the circular read Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration ceremony is being held after the first phase of the temple's construction, made possible by a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the temple-mosque dispute.

The“pran pratishtha” event is set to take place on January 22. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm. Modi will then address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue -– and lakhs are expected to watch the event live on tv Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 \"pran pratishtha” – the ceremony to consecrate the idol. The temple is expected to open to the public the next day mark the occasion, several states announced half-day or public holiday on the day of the consecration ceremony to let government employees witness the consecration on television or take part in local religious events. Haryana and Rajasthan declared a half-day off for its employees, and the day was declared a public holiday in Maharashtra, Puducherry and Chandigarh of the grand ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ram Temple, Ayodhya, on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.



