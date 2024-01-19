Pakistan, Iran Ministers 'Agree To De-Escalate Situation' Amid Attacks

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Pakistan and Iran ministers on 19 January 'agreed to de-escalate the situation' as the tensions mounted after both the countries exchanged missile and drone strikes this week at what they each said were militant targets on 16 January night, Iran had launched airstrikes in Pakistan's Balochistan on Tuesday night in a bid to target 'militant' bases in the region. Later, Pakistan on Wednesday retaliated the strikes by hitting
militant targets inside Iran's south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, killing nine people condemned the Pakistan attack, saying it killed three women, two men and four children who were not Iranian an official statement, Pakistan's Minitry of Foriegn Affiars said, \"Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jinlani spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today.\"ALSO READ: 'Don't have any private conversations..,' US on Pakistan consulting before retaliatory strikes on Iran\"Understanding the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Foriegn Minister expressed Pakistan's desire to work with Iran based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. The Foreign Minister stressed that respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignity must underpin this cooperation,\" the statement said more, it said, \"The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strenghtened. They also agreed to de-escalate the situation. The return of Ambassadors of the two countries to their Capitals was also discussed.\"MFA briefs caretaker Pakistan governmentThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 19 January briefed the caretaker federal government about the situation arising from the Iranian attack on Pakistan on Tuesday, reported Reuters's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday said it and Iran could mutually overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy, after both countries exchanged drone and missile strikes on militant bases on each other's territory Pakistan PMO said that in the interest of both countries to take steps to restore the relationship to what it was prior to 16 January, adding, Pakistan would welcome and reciprocate all positive measures from the Iranian side retaliatory attack:Iran said on Tuesday it had hit targets inside Pakistan that it alleged were bases of Jaish al Adl (JAA). All the targeted groups are ethnically Baloch, but it was not clear if JAA has links with the other two, reported Reuters which Pakistan claimed in the attack civilians were hit and two children killed. Following this, Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday, in protest against a 'blatant breach' of its sovereignty Thursday, Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran. The media in Iran claimed several missiles hit a village in the Sistan-Baluchestan province that borders Pakistan, killing at least nine people, including four children READ: Iran strikes terrorist group bases in Pakistan, Islamabad says 2 dead, warns of 'consequences'Tehran strongly condemned the strikes and summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires, its most senior diplomat in Iran, to explain.\"The information received indicates that four children, three women and two men, who were foreign nationals, have been killed in the explosion that occurred in a village,\" Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV a foreign ministry spokesperson said Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar
Haq Kakar would cut short a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos and return home.\"The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and stand-off weapons,\" a Pakistani military statement said. It said the targets were bases used by the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) and the associated Baloch Liberation Army agency inputs.
