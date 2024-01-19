ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024: Schedule, Squads, Groups, Where To Watch And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Under-19 World Cup has established itself as a breeding ground for future cricketing stars. Over the years, it has unearthed numerous talents who later made a mark on the international stage. Legends like Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and Ishan Kishan are among those who started their journey in this youth competition.

While many players have successfully transitioned from the U19 stage to international glory, there are instances of players who couldn't replicate their promise at the senior level. Names like Ravikant Shukla, Manish Pandey, Unmukt Chand, Yash Dhull, Manjot Kalra, and Kamlesh Nagarkotti serve as a reminder of the challenges young talents face in making it big.

India: Uday Saharan to Lead the Charge

In the upcoming tournament, all eyes are once again on India, the record five-time champions. Under the leadership of Uday Saharan from Punjab, the Indian U19 team is geared up to begin their campaign against neighboring Bangladesh in Group A on Saturday.

ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024 Groups and Teams:

Group A: India U19s, Bangladesh U19s, Ireland U19s, USA U19s

Group B: England U19s, Scotland U19s, South Africa U19s, West Indies U19s

Group C: Australia U19s, Namibia U19s, Sri Lanka U19s, Zimbabwe U19s

Group D: Afghanistan U19s, Nepal U19s, New Zealand U19s, Pakistan U19s

ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule:

January 19: Ireland vs USA at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 19: South Africa vs West Indies at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 20: Bangladesh vs India at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 20: Scotland vs England at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 20: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Buffalo Park, East London

January 21: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 21: New Zealand vs Nepal at Buffalo Park, East London

January 22: Bangladesh vs Ireland at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 22: Australia vs Namibia at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 23: South Africa vs England at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 23: New Zealand vs Afghanistan at Buffalo Park, East London

January 24: Sri Lanka vs Namibia at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 24: West Indies vs Scotland at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 24: Nepal vs Pakistan at Buffalo Park, East London

January 25: India vs Ireland at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 25: Zimbabwe vs Australia at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 26: USA vs Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 26: England vs West Indies at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 26: Afghanistan vs Nepal at Buffalo Park, East London

January 27: Zimbabwe vs Namibia at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 27: South Africa vs Scotland at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 27: Pakistan vs New Zealand at Buffalo Park, East London

January 28: India vs USA at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 28: Australia vs Sri Lanka at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 30: A1 vs D2 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 30: C2 vs B3 at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 30: D1 vs A3 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 31: A4 vs D4 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

January 31: D3 vs A2 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 31: C1 vs B2 at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

January 31: C3 vs B1 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

February 1: B4 vs C4 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 2: A1 vs D3 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

February 2: B3 vs C1 at Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

February 2: B1 vs C2 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

February 3: D1 vs A2 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 3: D2 vs A3 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

February 3: B2 vs C3 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

February 6: SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 8: SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 11: Final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Squads:

The squads are packed with young talents eager to showcase their skills on the global stage. From Arshin Kulkarni and Adarsh Singh in the Indian squad to Stephan Pascal leading the West Indies, these budding cricketers are ready for the challenge.

Telecast and Live Streaming: Where to catch all the action

For fans eager to catch every moment of the U19 World Cup, the tournament will be aired on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, ensuring cricket enthusiasts don't miss out on the thrilling encounters.

As the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 unfolds, it promises not only intense cricketing action but also the emergence of new stars destined for future greatness. Stay tuned for a cricketing extravaganza that celebrates the spirit of youth and the passion for the game.

Also Read:

Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in Bangalore (WATCH)