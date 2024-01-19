Watch: Chaos Unfurls In Flight After Snake Found Moving Above Passenger Seat, Rare Incident Stuns Internet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Flights are considered to be the safest while traveling due to various safety checks done before takeoff. Hundreds of staff are involved in safety check processes to ensure a safe and peaceful journey for the passengers. However, sometimes due to human errors, weird incidents take place causing a risk to passengers' safety.

A similar risky incident occurred on-air on a Phuket-bound Air Asia (Thailand) flight on January 13. Passengers and crew members were in for a shocker when a snake appeared from nowhere above a seat in a baggage cabin. The snake was moving aggressively which freaked the passenger sitting near the window side and forced them to move away.

The flight attendant quickly took note of the situation and relocated the passengers to another seat. In the viral video, a man can also be trying to catch the small snake in his bottle. However, the man failed to capture the reptile. Post the flights landing at Phuket, staff members carried out a thorough check and cleaning of all the parts.

It is unknown what was done to the reptile as no information was shared by the Air Asia Thailand management. The snake was revealed as Blanford's bridle snake which is a harmless non-venomous species found in Asia. In its statement, Air Asia Thailand revealed that the incident was a rare occurrence and the attendants were well-trained to handle the situation. However, this is not the first time, a alive snake was found on the Air Asia flight.

In 2022, a dangerous python was witnessed in an Air Asia flight that was bound to Sabah from Kaula Lumpur. The aircraft was rerouted to the nearby Kuching International Airport in Sarawak for the safety of the onboard passengers and crew members.