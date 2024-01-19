Brady Martz & Associates Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINOT, N.D., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady Martz & Associates ("Brady Martz"), a company providing accounting services to certain entities including Digi-Key Corporation ("Digi-Key"), located in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, has learned that a data security incident may have impacted data belonging to employees of Digi-Key who participated in the Digi-Key Health, Dental, Employee Assistance and Cafeteria Plans ("Digi-Key Plans").

On November 19, 2022, Brady Martz was alerted to unusual activity in our digital environment. Upon discovering this activity, we immediately took steps to secure the environment and arranged independent cybersecurity experts to investigate the matter and assess the extent, if any, of unauthorized access. As a result of this investigation, Brady Martz learned that an unauthorized actor may have accessed a limited portion of data stored within our network. After a thorough review of the accessed data, on August 31, 2023, Brady Martz determined that that certain personal information may have been impacted in connection with the incident.

On September 8, 2023, Brady Martz provided written notice of the incident via US mail to impacted consumers.

As part of supplemental due diligence on the incident, Brady Martz recently learned that the following protected health information regarding some Digi-Key employees' participation in the Digi-Key Plans was involved: name, social security number, home address, and certain enrollment, payment, diagnostic, and claims information.

Brady Martz has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused.

Brady Martz is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information.

Brady Martz has implemented additional advanced technical security measures and monitoring. Brady Martz has also reported the incident to law enforcement.

Brady Martz has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns.

Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 8am – 8pm CST and can be reached at 844-678-3580.

Brady Martz is located at 24 West Central Avenue, Minot, North Dakota 58702.

SOURCE Brady Martz & Associates