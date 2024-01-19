Outsell And Foureyes Announce Groundbreaking Strategic Partnership To Transform Dealership Engagement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS

, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsell and Foureyes are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership poised to revolutionize customer engagement in the automotive industry. This collaboration harnesses Foureyes' groundbreaking technology, integrating seamlessly with Outsell's Customer Engagement Platform powered by AI AssistTM, to provide dealers with unprecedented insights and communication capabilities.

Foureyes: The Sales Intelligence Platform

"Dealers are rightly insisting that they need their technology partners to work better together and leverage their first-party data in more and better ways," said David Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Foureyes. "This partnership gives dealers greater data access and delivers positive outcomes to their customers and bottom line."

The combination of Foureyes' patented website tracking and Outsell's Converter Suite of Products amplifies engagement behavior signals for dealer customers by an impressive 67 percent. Identity Resolution, driven through website activity collection, will launch timely omnichannel personalized communications, increasing customer engagement by over 30 percent.

Converter Suite: A Game-Changer in Customer Engagement

The Converter Suite of Products marks a pivotal step in the customer engagement ecosystem, combining expanded shopping activity insights, machine learning models, and automated omnichannel personalized communication. This comprehensive system, integrated with the dealership CRM, ensures a seamless customer experience, from engagement to transaction.

Mike Wethington, Outsell's Founder and CEO emphasized, "This is an expansion of our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify complex data integrations. Making it easy for our dealer partners to be 100 percent customer-centric has been at the core of our business for the past 20 years. We are excited to partner with Foureyes as we expand the Outsell Customer Engagement Partner Ecosystem."

Exclusive NADA 2024 Promotion: 20 Percent Discount for Early Adopters

Outsell is offering a limited-time 20 percent discount on the Converter Suite for early adopters who sign up between February 1 and 4 at NADA Conference 2024. Visit Booth #4801W or contact the sales team at [email protected] before February 4 to secure this exclusive offer.

About Foureyes

Foureyes

is an automotive data platform providing sales enablement applications that help dealers convert more leads to sales. For more information, visit foureyes.

About Outsell

Outsell

is the automotive industry's leading Customer Engagement Platform, dedicated to helping dealerships unlock the power of their first-party data for customer retention, increased gross profit, and improved marketing efficiencies. For more information, visit outsell.

