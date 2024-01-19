Healthcare Technology Company, Careviso, Reaches Milestone Of 200,000 Enrolled Providers For Prior Authorization Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology company,

careviso , reached a remarkable milestone, amassing over 200,000 providers enrolled in their network. The provider enrollment team is responsible for this achievement which comes five years after the company's inception.

Healthcare is notoriously complicated. Due to prior authorizations and a lack of price transparency, patients can face long wait times and surprise bills. Healthcare providers often struggle with the large administrative burden placed on their organizations, and do not have the staff, or time, to keep up.

Enrolling providers allows careviso to compliantly absolve healthcare practices and institutions of their administrative burden. By processing prior authorizations and providing price transparency, careviso gives time back to practice staff, allowing them to focus on treating their patients.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Looking further into the 200,000 plus providers in careviso's network, over 25,000 are OB/GYNs, making up 78% of all OB/GYNs in the country. Additionally, careviso has enrolled 29% of all oncologists in the US. In the past year alone, the team enrolled over 71,000 providers, making 2023 the company's most successful enrollment year to date.

One of careviso's cornerstones is their ability to enroll and work with and on behalf of the nation's leading medical healthcare institutions. On top of the provider enrollment team's commitment and enthusiasm, is their dedication to the compliance and security required to become a 3rd party solution provider, as outlined by the Office of Inspector General (OIG). This was a key factor in enrolling over 200 leading healthcare institutions in the careviso network.

Changing the Industry by Supporting Providers

"careviso takes over the [prior authorization] process for us, and it saves us lot of clinic-based time and resources so that our counselors can spend more time doing what we should be doing: our clinical work and seeing patients and less time doing the paperwork," expressed a member of an institution that has been enrolled with careviso since 2018.

Looking to ease the burden on healthcare providers and healthcare service providers, careviso offers a unique technology solution for healthcare service providers that streamline healthcare's outdated and inefficient workflows.

The single platform, seeQer, produces prior authorization requirements, patient pricing, benefit eligibility and verification, and also processes the prior authorization, if needed, for each case.

With industry-leading technology, experience, and insights, careviso aims to change the healthcare industry for the better, while keeping the patient front and center.

For media inquiries or more information about careviso, please contact:

[email protected]



7600 Leesburg Pike, Suite 220 East

Falls Church, VA 22043



About careviso

careviso

is a healthcare technology company. By automating the impossible we're able to solve the most complex problems in the healthcare industry in real-time: prior authorizations and financial transparency. careviso created a complete technology platform that increases patient access to care by delivering cost estimates, administrative requirements, and approvals in real time. careviso began with a laboratory focused approach, and our mission is to support patients, providers, and payors with total access to healthcare.

SOURCE Careviso