PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES JANUARY CASH DISTRIBUTION

This

month's distribution

decreased from

the

previous

month

due

to

a slight decrease

in production and decreases in pricing of oil and pricing of gas for the Waddell Ranch Properties as well as increased capital costs on the Waddell Ranch Properties. There was a significant decrease in gas volumes produced on the Texas Royalty Properties. This is due to timing of receipt of revenue checks relative to the holidays and the month of December ending on a long weekend.

WADDELL RANCH

In reporting November production of the Underlying Properties for this month's press release, production for oil volumes was 243,384 (gross) with average pricing of approximately $76.54 per

bbl. Production for gas volumes (including gas liquids) was 855,733 Mcf (gross) with average pricing of approximately $0.11 per Mcf, which now includes the value received from plant products and natural gas liquids. Net revenue for the underlying properties of the Waddell Ranch was $17,899,375 (gross) for November. Lease Operating Expenses were

$5,601,315 (gross)

and Capital Expenditures

(CAPEX) were $11,886,206 (gross)

for November,

netting

a

positive Net Profit Interest (NPI) of $411,277. This would put the Trust's proceeds of 75% as a positive $308,458 (net) to contribute to this month's distribution. For the month of November, revenue decreased compared to the prior month. Overall, all products saw a decrease in pricing and volumes were down as the result of one less day of production. There was a spike in CAPEX that is related to the timing of horizontal frac costs. If current oil and gas pricing continues or declines, the Waddell Ranch Properties may or may not be able to continue to contribute to the distribution in the foreseeable future, after covering the ongoing CAPEX budget. The Waddell Ranch Properties NPI contributed to this month's distribution.

First sales received for the month of November 2023 wells were as follows: (all net to the Trust), 1.5 new drill wells, including

0.0

horizontal

wells,

3.0

recompleted wells. Waiting on completion, as of November 30, 2023, were 2.3 drill wells, including 1.1 horizontal wells and 3.8 recompletion wells. Also, 3.8 wells, plugged and abandoned, were completed.

Blackbeard

has

estimated

the

projected

2023

capital

expenditure

budget

for

the

Waddell Ranch

Properties

to

be

$96.8

million (net

to

the

Trust)

with

a

projection

of

about

30.75 new

drill

wells and

45

recompletions,

along

with

about

37.5

plug

and abandoned wells.

Approximately 84% of that budget has been incurred and is related to January through November activity.

TEXAS ROYALTY PROPERTIES

Production for the underlying Texas Royalty Properties was 16,739 barrels of oil and 9,503 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Texas Royalty Properties was 14,965 barrels of oil and 8,510 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $80.33 per bbl and for gas was $7.67 which includes significant NGL pricing per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of October for oil and the month of September for gas. These allocated volumes were impacted by the pricing of both oil and gas. This production and pricing for the underlying properties resulted in revenues for the Texas Royalty Properties of $1,417,599. Deducted from these revenues were taxes of $150,130, resulting in a Net Profit of $1,267,469 for the month of November. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 95% of the Underlying Properties, this would result in a net contribution by the Texas Royalty Properties of $1,204,095 to this month's distribution.