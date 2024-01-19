'Wish I Had House Like This In My Childhood...' PM Modi Gets Emotional At PMAY-Urban Scheme Launch (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an emotionally charged moment during the inaugural ceremony of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visibly moved as he addressed a large gathering in Solapur, Maharashtra. The occasion marked the completion of the country's largest society built under the PM Awas Yojana.

Reflecting on the achievement, Prime Minister Modi spoke nostalgically about his upbringing and expressed profound joy at fulfilling a promise made back in 2014. "Today marks the inauguration of the country's largest society built under the PM Awas Yojana. This was a promise I made in 2014, and returning here to witness its fulfilment is a profoundly satisfying moment for me," PM Modi announced to the enthusiastic crowd.

Wishing he had the opportunity to live in such a house during his childhood, the Prime Minister shared a personal sentiment. The PMAY-Urban scheme in Maharashtra caters to a diverse range of beneficiaries, including handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, bidi workers, and drivers, among others.

"I am delighted that our commitment to the thousands of poor and labourers of Solapur is being realized today," added Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the government's focus on the welfare of the poor and the effective implementation of schemes to improve their lives.

In addition to the housing project, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated seven Amrit Projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore across various cities in Maharashtra, extending congratulations to the people of the state. These projects are part of AMRUT 2.0, aiming to provide universal water supply and improved sewerage/septage management in urban areas.

Reflecting on the government's dedication to good governance and honesty, PM Modi cited Prabhu Shree Ram as an inspiration for the government's approach since 2014. He critiqued previous administrations for their failure to eradicate poverty, accusing them of allowing middlemen to siphon off funds meant for the needy.

In a special mention of the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, PM Modi shared his spiritual preparations for the event, emphasizing the significance of Lord Ram being seated in his grand temple on January 22.

During the ceremony in Solapur, Prime Minister Modi dedicated over 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra, including 15,000 houses to the Raynagar Housing Society. He also launched the distribution of the 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra, marking a significant step towards empowering the urban poor and marginalized communities in the state. The event underscored the government's commitment to inclusive development and the upliftment of its citizens.