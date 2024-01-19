Aramis Group - Availability Of Documents And Information Relating To The 2024 Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, January 19, 2024

Availability of documents and information relating to

the Combined General Meeting of February 9, 2024

The shareholders of Aramis Group (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) to be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. CET at the Company's registered office at 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°156 of December 29, 2023. The meeting summon will be published on January 22, 2024 in Les Echos, a legal advertisement newspaper. The terms of participation and voting at this Combined General Meeting are set out in these notices.

Shareholders can view and download information and documents relating to the Combined General Meeting on the Aramis Group website at (Investors / Annual Shareholders' General Meeting tab).

The documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website at the address indicated above, from today, the twenty-first day preceding the General Meeting.

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to the shareholders in connection with the General Meetings will be available at the head office of Aramis Group, 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France, from Thursday,

January 25, 2024, the fifteenth day before the General Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulations:



any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, request that the Company send him these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;

any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Aramis Group or send a request by email to the following address: ...p during a period of 15 days preceding the date of the General Meeting.



***

About Aramis Group –

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of nearly €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing sites throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of Investor Relations,

Financing and Cash Management

...p

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Attachment

Press release - ARAMIS GROUP - Availability of documents and information relating to the 2024 annual general meeting