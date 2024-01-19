Leona Sokolova's 254-Page Book Guides Readers Towards Achieving Comprehensive Transformation For Holistic Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Distinguished wellness expert and author Leona Sokolova presents readers with an enlightening guidebook for examining health from a holistic viewpoint through her latest work,“Wellness Manual .” Ingeniously fusing ancient healing philosophies and modern insights, her book empowers readers to begin a transformative voyage of self-discovery, positivity, and the pursuit of radiant health.This detailed guide presents itself as a well-organized and intuitive manual, leading readers systematically through a process of self-reflection. Sokolova stresses the importance of not merely reading but actively implementing the techniques in one's life. She underscores that small, gradual adjustments, when consistently applied, result in significant transformations over time.“A valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their well-being”, Hassan, an Amazon customer, writes in his review. He commends the book's emphasis on self-reflection and accomplishing equilibrium across different facets of life. Another reader praises the author's profound awareness of the Eastern and Western healing methodologies and forms of therapy, enabling her to present a holistic and thorough perspective on health and well-being.Leona Sokolova has extensive experience as a health and wellness counselor, having undergone training at The Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She holds the distinction of being a Certified Holistic Health Counselor and is affiliated with the American Association of Drugless Practitioners. Additionally, she is the visionary founder behind .A journey of positive enthusiasm, self-realization, and a balanced lifestyle awaits readers in Leona Sokolova's debut work,“Wellness Manual”. Available now in Kindle and Audiobook formats on Amazon, interested readers may explore this guide to be part of a holistic transformation.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

