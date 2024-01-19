Ramayana: 7 lesser-known facts of the great epic

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore lesser-known facets of the Ramayana. Rama's birth on January 10, 5114 BCE challenges popular beliefs. The symbolic 11,000-year rule signifies a day as a year. Unearth the mystical Pushpak Vimana, delve into Hanuman's immortality, the iconic Lakshman Rekha, Shabari's devotion, and Jatayu's heroic sacrifice. Unveil the rich tapestry of these lesser-explored dimensions in the epic saga
Dive into lesser-known realms of the Ramayana, challenging beliefs about Rama's birth and exploring mystical elements like the Pushpak Vimana and Hanuman's immortality
Rama was born on January 10, 5114 BCE, not on Ram Navami. The celebration's timing in March-April is due to the precision of equinox adjustments over a 7,200-year period
Claim that Rama ruled for 11,000 years is poetic, symbolic. In reality, a day representing a year for a righteous ruler translates to approximately 30 years, 6 month of actual rule
The legendary Pushpak Vimana, Ravana's flying chariot, is a part of narrative. Vimanas were ancient flying vehicles symbolizing advanced technology
Jatayu, the vulture king, valiantly fought to save Sita from Ravana. His sacrifice exemplifies loyalty and selflessness in the face of overwhelming odds
Shabari, an elderly woman of the forest, demonstrated unwavering devotion. She tasted the berries before offering them to Rama to ensure only the sweet ones reached him
Lakshmana drew a protective line around Sita during her stay in Lanka. This "Lakshman Rekha" became iconic, highlighting the consequences of crossing moral boundaries
Hanuman, the devoted ally of Rama, is believed to be immortal. His undying devotion and selfless service earned him a boon of immortality
MENAFN19012024007385015968ID1107743475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.