(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore lesser-known facets of the Ramayana. Rama's birth on January 10, 5114 BCE challenges popular beliefs. The symbolic 11,000-year rule signifies a day as a year. Unearth the mystical Pushpak Vimana, delve into Hanuman's immortality, the iconic Lakshman Rekha, Shabari's devotion, and Jatayu's heroic sacrifice. Unveil the rich tapestry of these lesser-explored dimensions in the epic saga

Dive into lesser-known realms of the Ramayana, challenging beliefs about Rama's birth and exploring mystical elements like the Pushpak Vimana and Hanuman's immortality

Rama was born on January 10, 5114 BCE, not on Ram Navami. The celebration's timing in March-April is due to the precision of equinox adjustments over a 7,200-year period

Claim that Rama ruled for 11,000 years is poetic, symbolic. In reality, a day representing a year for a righteous ruler translates to approximately 30 years, 6 month of actual rule

The legendary Pushpak Vimana, Ravana's flying chariot, is a part of narrative. Vimanas were ancient flying vehicles symbolizing advanced technology

Jatayu, the vulture king, valiantly fought to save Sita from Ravana. His sacrifice exemplifies loyalty and selflessness in the face of overwhelming odds

Shabari, an elderly woman of the forest, demonstrated unwavering devotion. She tasted the berries before offering them to Rama to ensure only the sweet ones reached him

Lakshmana drew a protective line around Sita during her stay in Lanka. This "Lakshman Rekha" became iconic, highlighting the consequences of crossing moral boundaries

Hanuman, the devoted ally of Rama, is believed to be immortal. His undying devotion and selfless service earned him a boon of immortality