Republic Day Getaway: 7 Weekend Trips From Delhi


1/19/2024 2:00:40 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a journey of leisure and exploration! Discover enchanting escapes near Delhi for the perfect weekend getaway. From historical marvels to scenic landscapes, dive into a world of relaxation and adventure. Unwind and make the most of your weekend retreat

Agra

Visit the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The drive from Delhi to Agra is around 3-4 hours, making it a feasible weekend getaway

Jaipur

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is approximately a 5-hour drive from Delhi. Explore the historical forts, palaces, and vibrant markets

Rishikesh

If you prefer a more serene setting, head to Rishikesh, about a 6-hour drive from Delhi. Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Ganges River, indulge in adventure sports

Shimla

A popular hill station, Shimla is about 7 hours away from Delhi. Experience the charm of colonial architecture, stroll on Mall Road, and enjoy the picturesque landscapes

Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett National Park is around a 5-hour drive from Delhi. Experience a safari and spot diverse wildlife in their natural habitat

Neemrana

Neemrana is a historical town known for the Neemrana Fort Palace. It's about a 2-hour drive from Delhi, offering a blend of history and luxury

Mathura-Vrindavan

These two sacred cities are about a 3-hour drive from Delhi. Explore the temples, ghats, and immerse yourself in the cultural and spiritual ambiance

