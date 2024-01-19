Republic Day getaway: 7 weekend trips from Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a journey of leisure and exploration! Discover enchanting escapes near Delhi for the perfect weekend getaway. From historical marvels to scenic landscapes, dive into a world of relaxation and adventure. Unwind and make the most of your weekend retreat

Visit the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The drive from Delhi to Agra is around 3-4 hours, making it a feasible weekend getaway

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is approximately a 5-hour drive from Delhi. Explore the historical forts, palaces, and vibrant markets

If you prefer a more serene setting, head to Rishikesh, about a 6-hour drive from Delhi. Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Ganges River, indulge in adventure sports

A popular hill station, Shimla is about 7 hours away from Delhi. Experience the charm of colonial architecture, stroll on Mall Road, and enjoy the picturesque landscapes

Jim Corbett National Park is around a 5-hour drive from Delhi. Experience a safari and spot diverse wildlife in their natural habitat

Neemrana is a historical town known for the Neemrana Fort Palace. It's about a 2-hour drive from Delhi, offering a blend of history and luxury

These two sacred cities are about a 3-hour drive from Delhi. Explore the temples, ghats, and immerse yourself in the cultural and spiritual ambiance