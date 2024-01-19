Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Be Made Out Of Noida Plant For India, Other Nations: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be produced in Noida, India, where the business will employ its sizable plant to produce the gadgets for both local and international consumers.

The update was shared by J B Park, President and CEO of Samsung India on Thursday.

A few years ago, Samsung began production at the same factory, demonstrating its dedication to and concentration on the Indian market. Additionally, the new Galaxy S24 series is the first to use AI-focused capabilities made possible by Google's massive language model, Gemini.

The standard Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra are Samsung's three primary models.

The base edition of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, begins at Rs 1,29,999 this year. The price of the 1TB model is Rs 1,59,999, while the 512GB variant is Rs 1,39,999. The Galaxy S24 Plus is now available in all configurations with 12GB of RAM as standard, and it is somewhat less expensive. The price range for the base 256GB model is Rs 99,999, while the 512GB option is Rs 1,09,999.

With a screen size of 6.2 inches, the Galaxy S24 is the smallest of the three versions. All variations of the phone include 8GB of RAM.

The 512GB model costs Rs 89,999, while the 256GB model costs Rs 79,999. This indicates that the business is not offering a 128GB model for purchase in India this year. The phones are available for pre-order as of January 18 and will be on sale across the nation on January 31.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 range will open on January 18. Both online and physical merchants, including the Samsung website, accept orders. Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange, and Titanium Green are the three unique colours available for purchase when purchasing the S24 Ultra on Samsung's website.

