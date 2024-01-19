Did Prabhas Donate 50 Crores For Ram Mandir Ahead Of Inauguration? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Prabhas found himself at the center of a social media storm as rumors circulated that he generously donated Rs 50 crores to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir ahead of its inauguration. Scheduled for January 22, the event is set to be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars, and other dignitaries. Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy even claimed that Prabhas would cover food expenses for the day.

However, Prabhas's team debunked the speculations, labeling them as fake news. According to a source, the actor neither made a hefty donation nor offered to sponsor the ceremony's food. As anticipation builds for the temple's consecration of Ram Lalla, the guest list includes UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other prominent figures.

On the professional front, Prabhas continues to ride high on the success of "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire," directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has surpassed Rs 500 crores globally and has received acclaim for Prabhas's stellar performance. The actor recently teased fans with the first look of his upcoming horror-comedy, "The Raja Saab."