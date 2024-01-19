'Mann Ko Moh Lene Wale'; Kangana Ranaut Shares Photo Of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut has recently shared her excitement about the unveiling of the idol of Lord Ram at the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram stories to post pictures of Ram Lalla's idol, expressing how her imagination of Lord Rama as a young boy has come alive through the murti.







In one of her Instagram stories, Kangana praised the Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the idol. She marveled at the beauty of the idol and acknowledged the skill and dedication of Arun Yogiraj, stating, "Kitne sundar aur mann ko moh lene wali ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogiraj ji pe aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena...kya kahein yeh bhi Ram ki hi kripa hai...@arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diya hain, aap dhanya hain."

Additionally, Kangana Ranaut has been extended an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony, along with other notable celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan. She shared the invitation on her Instagram, expressing gratitude and showcasing the historical significance of the Ram Temple construction.

ALSO READ:

Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know

On the professional front, Kangana's recent film, Tejas, did not fare well at the box office. Despite this setback, she is currently immersed in her upcoming project, Emergency, where she not only plays the lead role but also takes on the directorial responsibilities. The film revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.