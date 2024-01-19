Rohan Gavaskar Lauds Rohit Sharma's Captaincy: Outshining Dhoni And Kohli In Win Percentage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma showcased exceptional leadership skills alongside a remarkable batting performance in India's victory against Afghanistan in the third T20I. Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar praised Rohit's captaincy, emphasizing that his unique approach has resulted in a higher win percentage compared to predecessors MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Gavaskar commended Rohit and Rinku Singh's cricketing intelligence, highlighting their strategic decision to give themselves time after losing early wickets. Despite a cautious start, Rohit and Rinku's adaptability led India to surpass the 200-run mark, showcasing the captain's ability to adjust to match situations.

This is the format where your captaincy skills are really tested. If he has a higher winning percentage than MS and Virat, that tells you what a good captain he is. What I really liked about this innings is that, generally you say in a T20I game now - the template is to go bang bang bang from the word go. And that is the template that is set. But both Rohit and Rinku used their cricketing intelligence at 22-4 and said no. We can get runs later on but let's just give ourselves a little bit of time," Gavaskar said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

"If we lose a wicket or two here, we'll be 70 all out. We're 90 all out. So let's give ourselves a little bit of time, we have the ability to make up for it as the innings progresses. And they did, last five overs - 100. But this is a one-off. Normally, you want your teams to play in a different template. But to have that cricketing intelligence and the skillset to adapt and adjust and change your game, to what needs to be done, that is key," Gavaskar added

