SPOTTED: Hrithik Roshan to Amy Jackson; celebs step out in the city

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hrithik Roshan to Amy Jackson were spotted in the city showing their impeccable style. Let's check out their pictures
Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Andheri wearing a black jacket and blue jeans
Urfi Javed looking pretty in an off-shoulder golden glittery peplum dress and bight red lips
Amy Jackson smiled at the paps as she was spotted in a black leather jacket and blue denims at Mumbai airport
Genelia D'Souza was seen in Mumbai's Juhu in a pink tracksuit and had her sunglasses on
Pankaj Tripathi attended his upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon' screening in Mumbai wearing a kurta pajama
Mrunal Thakur was snapped in Andheri in a body-hugging pink and purple dress
'Animal' star Bobby Deol was clicked in a black ensemble at Andheri
Sonam Kapoor was clicked in a grey outfit at Mumbai airport
