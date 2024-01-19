               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Hrithik Roshan To Amy Jackson; Celebs Step Out In The City


1/19/2024 2:00:25 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hrithik Roshan to Amy Jackson were spotted in the city showing their impeccable style. Let's check out their pictures

Hrithik Roshn

Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Andheri wearing a black jacket and blue jeans

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed looking pretty in an off-shoulder golden glittery peplum dress and bight red lips

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson smiled at the paps as she was spotted in a black leather jacket and blue denims at Mumbai airport

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza was seen in Mumbai's Juhu in a pink tracksuit and had her sunglasses on

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi attended his upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon' screening in Mumbai wearing a kurta pajama

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur was snapped in Andheri in a body-hugging pink and purple dress

Bobby Deol

'Animal' star Bobby Deol was clicked in a black ensemble at Andheri

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was clicked in a grey outfit at Mumbai airport

Search