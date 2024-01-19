(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (“ GBDC” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GBDC) stock prior to January 16, 2024 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger between GBDC and Golub Capital BDC 3, Inc. (“GBDC3”) . As a result of the merger, GBDC3 stockholders will receive a number of GBDC shares to be determined after the GBDC stockholders hold the vote to approve the merger. GC Advisors, LLC, the investment advisor to GBDC and GBDC3 has arranged this merger and may have interests diverging from those of unaffiliated GBDC stockholders.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to :

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you .

The GBDC merger investigation concerns whether GC Advisors, LLC, GBDC3, and the Board of GBDC have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders . For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

