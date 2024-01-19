Kuehn Law Encourages HA, ICVX, PXD, And HARP Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has agreed to merge with Alaska Air Group. Under the agreement, shareholders of Hawaiian Airlines are set to receive $18.00 per share in cash.



Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX)

According to the agreement terms, AstraZeneca will, via a subsidiary, start a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Icosavax for $15.00 per share in cash. Additionally, shareholders will receive a non-tradable contingent value right for up to $5.00 in cash.



Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources has agreed to merge with Exxon Mobil. Under the proposed transaction Pioneer Natural Resources shareholders will receive $253.00 in cash per share.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP)

Merck has agreed to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, Harpoon shareholders will receive $23.00 per share in cash.



