TGTE CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE & TWO STATE SOLUTION FOR ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT

Situation demands UN Peacekeeping forces on both sides to save lives and facilitate peace & stability in the region until two-state solution is established

- Mrs Balambihai Murugadas , Speaker, Transnational Government of Tamil EelamLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Parliament has passed a resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to the current Israel-Palestinian War.The TGTE resolution passed on January 6, 2024, also calls that the widely accepted and long time and internationally advocated concept of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict be enforced and that, to this end, the creation of a Palestinian State constituting the West Bank and Gaza be a starting point.The TGTE resolution 1-2024 further states that the current conflict ground situation demands UN Peacekeeping forces on both sides to save lives and properties and facilitate peace and stability in the region until the two-state solution is established.The resolution also states that the TGTE is disturbed by the unwillingness of the United Nations (UN) to learn from its correct from its past mistakes in the Rwandan and Sri Lankan armed conflicts, during which, in both conflicts the UN failed to uphold its“Responsibility to Protect," and as a result, thousands of innocent lives were lost under the UN's watch.The new TGTE resolution concludes with an urgent call for the UN General Assembly to address the conflict by establishing a two-state solution to prevent the war from further escalating in the region and further bloodshed.The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Tamil-Sri Lanka conflict, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, among others, demonstrate the urgent need for new mechanisms and norms for international peace and justice.This view was echoed by Mr. Moreno Ocampo, the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who recently stated,“We need to keep evolving and creating other systems to create solution to conflict.”Given the above and with this objective in mind, the TGTE has launched a Victim-Driven International Initiative (VDIJ). The TGTE is also in the process of forging a global movement in this regard and calls for like-minded allies to join.Mrs Balambihai MurugadasSpeakerTransnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

