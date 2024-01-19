Goshawk Productions LLC And Maryland Producer And Director, James Gossard, Win Indiefest Film Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Gossard has won a prestigious Award of Merit Special Mention from the IndieFEST Film Awards for his documentary about sculptor and artist Gary Spinosa.

- Clint Gaige, Growth Media Productions ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Gossard, of Goshawk Productions LLC , has won a prestigious Award of Merit Special Mention from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award for Documentary Feature was given for James Gossard's authentic and immersive-artistic documentary, Divine Instinct, which explores the psychological world and art of sculptor and mixed-media artist Gary Spinosa.The film includes interviews at the Erie Art Museum with curator Susan Barnett and in Ohio with the Director of the Sandusky Cultural Center and avid art collector Charles T Mayer. Art historian and sculptor John Edwards and Pulitzer-nominated author Diana Hume George, Ph.D. Professor Emerita of English and Women's Studies, Penn State Behrend, also add their voices on screen to discuss the philosophy and psychology of Spinosa's art. Archival material for the film was supported by the Cleveland Institute of Art where Gary is an alumnus ('72); the Cleveland Museum of Art where Gary exhibited; and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Pittsburgh where Gary received inspiration.As Director and Producer Clint Gaige of Growth Media Productions described the film:“Divine Instinct is a peek behind the creative curtain. When analyzing artistic work, we often get bogged down in process or technique but too often, it's talked about in very generic terms as if the process is too sacred to share. Director James Gossard cuts through all of that. This film unapologetically investigates what makes an artist tick. Gary Spinosa is surprisingly open and honest about his work in a way that manages to be both mystical and practical. This documentary is a singular focused film that captures what it is to be an artist hence, the human experience. As I watched Divine Instinct this Henry James quote came to mind, 'We work in the dark - we do what we can - we give what we have. Our doubt is our passion and our passion is our task. The rest is the madness of art.' I don't think there is a better description for this film. Doubt, Passion, and Madness are all masterfully explored through the telling of this story."An Alexandria Film Festival viewer also commented,“Divine Instinct is a warm hug for artists.”Producer and Director James Gossard noted,“It's terrific for the brilliant work of the production crew to receive these awards and acknowledgement for their work.”The IndieFEST Film Awards went to:.Award of Merit Special Mention: Documentary Feature (USA), Divine Instinct - James Gossard, Producer p.g.a. with Executive Producers Jonathan Jarrett, Ann Gossard, Monica Lee Bellais, Kathy Yerich (Pixel Farm), and James Gossard.Award of Merit Special Mention: Cinematography (Stewart D. Nash and Maurico Ventura).Award of Merit: Editing (Bob Kanner and Matt Maddock).Award of Merit: Direction (James Gossard)The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at .In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, James Gossard and Goshawk Productions join the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award that included the 2021 Academy Award winner“If Anything Happens I Love You” by Laura Dern, Will McCormack and Michael Govier. Other past winners include: Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson as the narrator of“Love Thy Nature,”“A Path Appears” Documentary featuring Oscar-winner George Clooney and Blake Lively;“Radical Grace” executive produced by Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon; a searing expose,“Davids and Goliath” by Peabody-winner Leon Lee; and“Touched with Fire” starring Katie Holmes.Rick Prickett, who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners,“The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The IndieFEST Film Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”The Pennsylvania Premiere of Divine Instinct will occur at the New Hope Film Festival, April 5-14, 2024.On January 4, 2024, Divine Instinct was selected as a semi-finalist in this year's Spotlight on Academics Film Festival, which will run February 8-11, 2024. The festival reviewers were impressed with both the quality of the research and production value of the film.Divine Instinct was also featured in December as an Official Selection in the online Erie International Film Festival.

