Delhi HC Informed No Order Issued To Stop Funding For DCPCR, LG's Counsel Says Press Release Not Authentic

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Delhi High Court was on Friday informed that Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has not issued any order to halt the funding of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a petition by the DCPCR against the alleged freezing of its funds by state authorities.

The submission was made by the LG's counsel, who stated that the press release mentioned in the petition, indicating the action to stop funding pending an inquiry, was never issued by the LG's office.

As counsel stressed the seriousness of the matter, saying that the press release in question was not authentic, Justice Prasad directed the counsel to submit his statements on an affidavit within four days and scheduled the next hearing for January 25.

On January 10, the high court had asked the LG for his stance on the panel's petition, challenging the withholding of funds pending an enquiry and special audit over alleged misuse of government funds.

Justice Prasad had noted that certain portions of the press note on the action ordered by LG against the child rights body took a "political colour" and had asked the LG's counsel to seek instructions.

The press note in question mentioned that DCPCR's former Chairperson, Anurag Kundu, and six members were politically affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the had expressed concern about the potential political motivations behind the action.

Saxena's counsel had stated that the action was taken based on the recommendation of other state authorities and requested time to seek instructions.

Last year, Saxena approved an enquiry and special audit into the alleged misuse of funds by DCPCR, directing a halt to further fund allocation until the completion of the enquiry.

The DCPCR's senior advocate informed the court that the allocation of funds to the child rights body has stopped. Justice Prasad had, on January 9, directed the DCPCR's counsel to serve a copy of the plea to the LG's office and inform them about the scheduled listing.

This petition was transferred from the Supreme Court, where on December 15, the apex court had instructed the DCPCR to present its grievances before the Delhi HC.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the DCPCR, had argued in the Supreme Court that the funds of the commission should not be frozen, stressing the impact on the services provided to six million children in the city.

