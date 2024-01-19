Why You Should Buy Hotel Stocks Today

(MENAFN- Sofi)

Tourism was one of the hardest-hit sectors at the height of the pandemic. Hotels were deemed non-essential, leading to a massive drop in operating revenues and income. Domestic and international hard lockdowns limited their operating capacity, bringing their performance to an all-time low. As such, they became one of the top contributors in the mid-2020 recession.

But three years later, the tourism sector has already escaped the pothole. Although its performance has yet to go back to pre-pandemic levels, its current trajectory is solid. Indeed, it has remained resilient in its recovery, supported by various factors, such as revenge travel and remote work. Plus, inflation has already decelerated, and normalization of consumer spending will allow prices to stabilize once again.

Given all these, hospitality stocks have become even more attractive today. Their price trends remain bullish with reasonable upside potential. And as we expect them to boom further this year, their impeccable fundamentals may support stock price increases.

In this article, we will explain why hotel stocks are attractive investments. We will also list the best hotel stocks for dividend and value investment.

Hotels Enjoy The Positive Spillovers of Revenge Travel

As their current trajectory shows, hotels are poised to return to their pre-pandemic highs. As revenge travel persists, their expansion is a strategic move to increase their market presence.

If 2022 travel trends revolved around travel return and recovery, 2023 was when travelers went farther than ever. It was the year that gave huge expectations as it has shown the most impeccable data in the past three years. This year, we expect travelers to prioritize what’s important and value deeper experiences with their loved ones. In fact, over 60% of Americans plan to travel with a group of friends or extended families.

In addition, 2024 is seen as the year of surprise travel. A recent study shows that 52% of 33,000 travelers across 33 countries are keen on booking surprise trips this year. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, travelers are very far from giving up travel this year. Another survey shows 86% of the respondents planning to travel more than or as much as they did in 2023.

Meanwhile, a different survey shows that thoseclaiming to take at least four trips decreased from 33% to 23%. Even so, these travelers will likely compensate for the travel frequency drop with their extended travel duration. The number of travelers planning to travel longer by at least a few months doubled. It is primarily due to remote work flexibility, allowing them to seek new experiences and relax while working.

Given all these, hotels may see an influx of guests. They capitalize on the sustained demand growth to adjust their prices and maximize revenues. As restrictions keep easing and the global economy improves, we may expect a complete travel rebound this year. Hence, hotels may enjoy higher revenues per available room or RevPAR, helping them sustain their expanding capacity.

Primary Growth Drivers

Higher private consumption amid inflationary pressures is sustaining the travel rebound. Travelers continue to maintain or increase their spending as their travel interest broadens. Amid all these exciting trends, we must determine what’s driving the growth in the tourism sector. Most importantly, we must know what will help hotels maintain or speed up their growth. These are some of the potential primary growth drivers in the hotel industry.

Lower Inflation

The US Inflation set a new all-time high of 9.1% in June 2022. Higher energy commodity prices exacerbated it amid the Russo-Ukrainian War. The retail price of gasoline was a perfect example since it has not exceeded $4.0 per gallon for many years.

But as inflationary pressures tightened, it rose to $5.006 per gallon, the highest in over 30 years. Median car prices also skyrocketed, driven by higher private consumption. Pandemic fears, lower interest rates, and convenience drove car demand.

Given all these, traveling by land and air has become more expensive. Travelers turned to RV purchases and rentals. RVs served a dual purpose—a temporary shelter amid skyrocketing home prices and an alternative to hotels and vacation rentals. Hence, it became a top competitor in the hotel industry.

But as inflation began to ease, travelers started to appreciate hotels again. This renewed interest coincided with the reopening of China's borders after months of hard lockdowns.

Inflation is now only 3.1%, a 66% drop from the 2022 peak. Likewise, gasoline prices have stabilized, dropping by 38% to $3.116 per gallon. Given all these, revenge travel is peaking once again.

Now, hotels are more comfortable adjusting their room rates as occupancy increases. Marriott (MAR), for instance, raised its room rates by 8.8% to $129.73 as its occupancy rate rose by 3.2 points to 72.1% in 3Q23. Likewise, Hilton (HLT) enjoyed a 6.8% RevPAR increase to $121.37 as its occupancy rate inched up by 2.0 points.

As such, hotels can expand and raise their prices to generate higher revenues amid the travel boom.

Hybrid work

Implementing remote work flexibility is the new normal in the business sector. It became a crucial factor during the peak of the Great Resignation. Employees became more interested in a hybrid work setup to enhance work-life balance.

In a study, 56% of companies worldwide are now offering remote work flexibility. In addition, employee engagement improved by 8.3%. As such, more companies are targeting to transition to this setup this year.

Amid all these, hotels can expect another surge of travelers this year. In the past two years, remote work flexibility allowed more employees to travel longer and more often. The money they saved from lower transportation expenses allowed them to cope with inflation. A study in 2023 showed that over two-thirds of employees could increase travel frequency. Meanwhile, 28% of workers could extend the duration of their travel.

With the prevalence of this new work setup, more employees and entrepreneurs can go on vacation despite their hectic schedules. Employee monitoring software and human capital management (HCM) solutions can help companies maintain their workflow management.

Given this, hotels continue to expand by acquiring and developing more properties to cater to more guests. This coincides with lower inflation and interest rate hike pauses for three consecutive quarters. Even the Fed expects to cut rates by 2H24, leading to lower borrowing costs. Hence, hotel, apartelle, and small vacation rental owners can now easily apply for a mortgage loan online.

Digital revolution: AI and fintech

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the crown jewel of many companies across various industries. Even hotels witness how AI boosts digital strategy, enhances system integration, increases efficiency to cut costs, and raises customer engagement through social media and interactive websites. Hotels utilize AI to personalize and improve customer experience. The hotel has extended to social media using organic social content to gain new potential customers. AI also helps MAR customize recommendations and offer targeted services patterned with market behavior. Marriott is an example since it uses AI algorithms to adjust room prices based on market demand and supply to maintain or increase RevPAR and occupancy rates. It also helps MAR keep room rates competitive while driving more demand. Hotels also use AI to adjust staffing levels and assignments depending on business needs. Lastly, the digital revolution is also shown in the fintech industry. Many people are using their credit cards to travel amid inflation. And as inflation decelerates and the interest rate hike pause continues, more and more travelers will be confident about credit cards to sustain travel spending.

Lower RV demand

RVs boomed when policymakers started to ease domestic borders. Families opted to travel by land. With RVs, they could ensure their safety while enjoying beautiful sceneries and camping. It boomed in 2021 as total RV shipments reached 600,240, marking a sharp rebound from 2018. In 2022, shipments decreased but remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In 2023, the picture completely changed as RV shipments dropped to 300,000. This drop was driven by high RV and oil prices. So, renting RVs, commuting, and traveling by air became cheaper and more convenient. And given the current scenario, people are returning to hotels and other travel options. Inflation has already stabilized, and the Fed maintains its rate hike pause. As such, hotel demand is catching up again.

Changing consumer behavior

Travel had surprising changes in the past three years. It did not only change the market landscape but also transformed travelers’ perceptions. American travelers said they felt “more alive” by creating their own alter egos while traveling. In a study, about 50% made up stories about their real life to people they encountered on their trips. Meanwhile, 70 percent enjoyed the anonymity of travel and their chance to recreate and rediscover themselves.

Pecking Order

As for pecking orders, these may be the best hotel stock picks. The data below reveals how their fundamentals and stock prices have changed.

3Q22 3Q23 3Q22 3Q23 3Q23 5-Year Average Current Revenue Revenue Optg. Margin Optg. Margin Net Debt/ EBITDA PE Ratio PE Ratio Marriott (MAR) $5.31B $5.93B 18.2% 18.6% 2.44x 47.88x 23.91x Hilton (HLT) $2.37B $2.67B 26.8% 25.2% 3.49x 70.99x 36.79x Hyatt (H) $1.53B $1.60B 9.2% 6.9% 2.20x 58.14x 29.31x

Data from MarketWatch

Stock Price History from Yahoo Finance, Calculated by the Author

Concerning fundamentals, Marriott appears to be the optimal choice among the three. Its top-line growth and margins are decent and well-balanced. Its revenue growth of 11.9% and operating margin of 18.6% show enhanced efficiency amid its expansion and inflationary headwinds.

Indeed, Marriott is a durable giant. It has an excellent liquidity level, given its low Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 2.44x. Marriott will only take three years to pay all its borrowings. Even better, most of its borrowings have long-term maturities. Overall, Marriott is a viable and sustainable company with an expanding operating capacity.

Hilton ranks second despite having the highest revenue growth of 12.7% and operating margin of 25.4%. Its Net Debt/EBITDA is within the maximum limit of 3.5x-4.0x. This factor is crucial since hotels are capital-intensive companies and must ensure they can pay borrowings. On a lighter note, less than 1% of its borrowings are non-current, so its liquidity remains high.

Hyatt ranks third, given its low top-line growth. The difference between the two large hotels and Hyatt is noticeable. Even so, given its high liquidity, Hyatt is still a good choice. It has the best Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 2.20x.

Concerning their valuation, all three hotels are very cheap today if we compare their current PE Ratio to their five-year average PE Ratio. Their ratio is about two times lower than the five-year average PE Ratio. Indeed, their trading price relative to company earnings is more attractive today. But Marriott is still the top choice since it appears to be the cheapest among the three. Also, if we use the DCF Model, the target price of MAR is $304.12, which shows an upside potential of 34%.

Meanwhile, the Sharpe Ratio of 0.26 also shows that MAR is the best choice. It has the highest average annual stock price return of 15.13%. MAR and HLT exceeded the S&P 500 (SPX) average annual returns of 9.19%.

On the other hand, H had only 7.84%. We can notice how their fundamentals supported their stock price growth over the years. MAR and HLT had solid top-line growth, much higher than H. So it’s no surprise its average annual stock price return was much lower.

What makes MAR and HLT much better than H is their business model. The majority of its revenue streams are fee-based. These are more flexible to market changes, allowing them to cushion the blow of macroeconomic disruptions and capitalize on the travel boom. The fee-based business model is advantageous this year as hotels expect to see another influx of travelers.

H mainly concentrates on the lease-based business model. While leases are constant, it can’t adjust rates and take advantage of the boom. Given the risk of defaults and delinquencies, it is also vulnerable to a recession and high interest rates. Hence, MAR is the optimal hotel stock pick.

Key Takeaways

The travel boom persists, allowing hotels to return to their pre-pandemic highs. This makes them attract investment options as the stock market recovers from corrections in 2022. Also, they have attractive growth prospects, allowing them to expand and generate more revenues. As such, their stock prices stay undervalued, making their upside potential high.

