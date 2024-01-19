Drivesmart Warranty Announces Grand Prize Winners Of The Iracing Drivesmart To Daytona Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DriveSmart Warranty is bringing both contest winners and influencers from their iRacing Series to NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Daytona.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contestant Tucker Minter and streamer Casey

Kirwan are announced as the grand prize winners of DriveSmart to Daytona Series from the sponsored

iRacing event by DriveSmart Warranty. The two will be flown out plus a guest to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 live at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

The DriveSmart to Daytona Series consisted of five races where the winner was based off of overall points. Tucker Minter ranked number one in the series with scoring 168 points on this iRacing series and won the final race in Homestead Miami Speedway.

Beginning the DriveSmart to Daytona Series, six influencers and iRacing drivers were selected to be team captains to pick contestants through recruitment rounds to show their skill sets off. The six team captains were:

RawGator , Trey Normile; Player, Jonathan Ramos; RyanVargas_23 , Ryan Vargas; CaseyKirwan_95 , Casey Kirwan; LandonHuffmanRacing , Landon Huffman; and DJ Yee-J , Justin Yee.

Streamer Kirwan chose contestant Minter to be a part of his iRacing league which was labeled as team red. Kirwan also had the overall winning team which won a $3,500 prize.

"We really wanted to give back to the people that are on the simulator and on the iRacing platform that are driving every day," said Christopher Doyle, DriveSmart YouTube livestream host. "We are super excited to experience memories that'll last forever with the winner and influencer at Daytona."

In Daytona, the two grand prize winners will be able to experience the behind-the-scenes of a NASCAR pit and watch the race live in-action. The two winners are invited on a tour around the garage on Friday during practice.

Daytona International Speedway is located in Daytona Beach, Florida which consists of 120 laps around a tri-oval track. Since the opening in 1959, it has held the annual season opening of NASCAR.

To learn more about DriveSmart Warranty and their involvement in NASCAR, visit

