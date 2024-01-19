(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

submarine power cable market

is expected to grow by USD 3.97 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period.

One key driver for the Submarine Power Cable Market is the increasing demand for renewable energy integration, particularly from offshore wind farms.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

View a Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submarine Power Cable Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

This demand necessitates the installation of high-voltage undersea cables and subsea interconnectors, supported by advanced cable laying vessels and submarine cable manufacturers. These cables enable efficient power transmission and facilitate cross-border energy trade, contributing to the expansion of offshore power projects. To ensure reliability and durability, innovative cable insulation materials and cable protection systems are crucial. Additionally, effective underwater cable maintenance, deep sea cabling technology,repair, and testing, along with adherence to energy policies, regulations, and environmental impact assessments, are vital for sustaining the market's growth amidst the complexities of marine cable route planning and deep-sea cabling technology.



The market is segmented by Type (Single core and Multicore), Application (Offshore wind, Island connection and inter-country, Offshore oil, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the submarine power cable market: ABB Ltd., Eland Cables Ltd., Europacable, Fujikura Co. Ltd., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Hydro Group, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Parker Hannifin Corp., Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., The Okonite Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, and Subsea 7 SA

Submarine Power Cable Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 11.35% YOY growth in 2023.

Submarine Power Cable Market; An increase in sales of HVDC power cables

is an emerging market trend.

An alternative method for transmitting power over longer distances underwater is through the use of high-voltage direct current cables installed underground.

Submarine Power Cable Market;

The volatility in raw material prices of submarine power cables

hampers market growth.

Aluminum and copper are the primary materials used for submarine power cables. The cost of these raw materials is a significant portion of the overall production costs for submarine cables.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Submarine Power Cable Market;

The single core segment is significant during the forecast period.

In 2022, the global submarine power cable market saw a significant share held by single-core cables. These cables, featuring a single conductor protected by a sheath, are prized for their flexibility and compactness, which are advantageous for long-distance underwater power transmission. Their superior insulation and low transmission losses ensure a reliable power supply and resilience in harsh environments, making them ideal for offshore renewable energy installations and international power grid connections. They play a crucial role in Electrical Load Management, Subsea Cable Monitoring, Underwater Cable Routing, Oceanographic Surveying, Marine Ecosystem Conservation, and International Energy Markets.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Related Reports:

The submarine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,990.05 million.

The submarine fiber cable market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,852.77 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus

on emerging market trends and provide

actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio