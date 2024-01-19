Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Ranks #196 On Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's),

a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, was recognized as one of the top 500

franchises

in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. Franchise 500® ranks Boston's as #196, up 18 spots from last year, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.



Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Boston's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"It is a tremendous honor to be ranked on Entrepreneur's prestigious list, and this is a representation of our dedicated team of franchisees and franchise support system," said Jeff Melnick, President of Boston's. "We are committed to providing our franchise group with the tools and support to be successful as our brand continue to grow."

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For nearly 60 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA .



