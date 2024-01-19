(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market

Significant growth in automation and rich media tools are augmenting the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Reach to USD 1.7 Trillion by 2032 | Top Players such as - Adobe, Aptean & AWS. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global marketing technology market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the increasing digital transformation, the surge in demand for personalized experience, and the proliferation of automation and efficiency. However, data privacy and compliance, and the high cost of implementation are expected to hamper market growth. Furthermore, the growing integration of AI and ML technologies and the increase in demand for real-time marketing are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global marketing technology market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample Report at:

The global marketing technology (MarTech) market was valued at USD 329 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The marketing technology (MarTech) market is segmented into type, product, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is categorized into digital marketing and offline marketing. By product, it is divided into social media tools, content marketing tools, rich media tools, automation tools and others. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, media & entertainment, healthcare, sports and events and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:

Based on type, the digital marketing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global marketing technology market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in the usage and development of digital technologies in the marketing sector propels market growth significantly. However, the offline marketing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to offline marketing services helping to grow relationships and networking of customers.

Based on end-use, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global marketing technology market revenue, and is expected to maintain the lead position during the forecast period. This is because of numerous advantages provided by marketing technology such as faster processing times, lower latency, and the ability to customize and tailor the technology to specific requirements. However, the media and entertainment segment are expected to portray the largest CAGR of 23.5% from 2023 to 2032. Marketing technology can innovate and streamline consumer and subscription processes.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Based on region, North America to hold the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global marketing technology market revenue. This is due to the rising investments from public companies, such as Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. among others, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The market players operating in the marketing technology market analysis are AWS, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Adobe Inc., Salesforce Inc., Aptean Inc., Zebra Technologies.

Buy Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:



COVID-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly impacted several industries including the marketing technology industry, as the increase in demand for online tools and platform solutions during lockdowns had increased which had increased the demand for virtual classrooms.

● Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to provide a range of new avenues for the market to grow over the forthcoming period. These novel opportunities include a surge in integration for IoT, AI, and other advanced technologies coupled with the growing adoption of cloud solutions in marketing operations. This surge in AI-powered assessment and evaluation tools implementation created numerous opportunities for marketing technology service providers, solution developers, and service providers.

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device anywhere and at any time for entrepreneur's stakeholder's researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60000 niche markets with data comprising of 600000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn