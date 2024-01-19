Greg Murphy's You Remind Me Honors Eternal Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greg Murphy , the revered pianist and composer, unveils his transcendent musical masterpiece,“You Remind Me.” This deeply moving tribute is a celebration of enduring love and the timeless essence of life's most precious moments. Murphy's fourth release on Whaling City Sound and his seventh as a leader, this album intricately weaves together diverse musical landscapes into a seamless tapestry of emotions.Recorded primarily at the esteemed Van Gelder Studios, Murphy leads an exceptional ensemble, featuring the foundational prowess of Obasi Akoto on bass and the rhythmic finesse of Steve Johns on drums. The album's emotional depth is further enriched by the artistry of Zach Brock's mesmerizing violin and the captivating vocals of Malou Beauvoir and Frank Lacy.Reflecting on the album's inspiration, Murphy shares, "Love is timeless...” He dedicates this musical opus to his late wife Nancy, the beautiful soul behind his creative vision. "Nancy's spirit reminds me every moment of every day that love transcends everything...,” he adds, illuminating the profound essence that permeates every note of the album.“You Remind Me” is a multifaceted exploration of fleeting moments in time, a symphony resonating with the vibrant energy of love, cooperation, and hope for a better world. Murphy's visionary arrangements and technical expertise shine through, carrying forward the legacy of the jazz tradition while embracing a modern, collaborative approach.Among the standout originals,“After Dark" evokes the allure of twilight melodies, enchanting listeners with the essence of nighttime. The title track, "You Remind Me", is a heartfelt composition dedicated to Nancy, reflecting on hopes, dreams, journeys, and memories. Additionally,“Nancy (With the Laughing Face)," written by Jimmy Van Heusen in the 40's, is a touching homage, painting her spirit with joy and laughter through enchanting musical notes.“Night Flight" takes listeners on a captivating musical journey, encapsulating the sensation of soaring through the night sky and embracing the freedom of musical expression.Renowned critic Robbie Gerson from Audiophile Audition acknowledges Murphy's legacy, stating, "An accomplished pianist, Murphy studied with New Orleans legend Ellis Marsalis. His technical expertise and visionary arrangements have propelled him to a successful recording catalogue.""This album represents different moments in time on many different levels," Murphy elucidates. "What ties everything together, in all dimensions, vibrational levels, spaces, and times-is LOVE.”“You Remind Me” encompasses diverse musical influences, and each track unfolds as a testament to Murphy's mastery and his band's cohesive musical synergy. He invites listeners on a melodic journey, a sonic tapestry woven with the threads of unity, hope, peace, and love.Experience the symphonic brilliance of“You Remind Me” - Available soon on Whaling City Sound.

